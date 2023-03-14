Body found on shoulder of I-90 east of Missoula

MISSOULA - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a deceased person located off the shoulder of I-90 east of Missoula on Sunday.

Sheriff spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said the person was found on the highway shoulder near the Bonner exit Sunday afternoon.

Smith said the body has been transferred to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

She said due to the exposure to extreme weather elements, the cause of death and identification were not immediately available.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating.

Smith said additional details will be provided as they become available.

