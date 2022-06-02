Body found near Superior identified

SUPERIOR — Dental records have confirmed that the body recovered on May 17, 2022, from the Clark Fork River near River Bend Road is that of Rebekah Barsotti, according to the Mineral County sheriff.

Barsotti was last seen on July 20, 2021 at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the Town Pump in Superior.

On July 21, Rebekah was reported missing, and extensive water, ground, and air searches began involving resources from four counties and Two Bear Air.

Her vehicle and some personal items were located at MM 71 by the Clark Fork River near Alberton. Mineral County Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue (SAR), and members from Kootenai County and Flathead County Search and Rescue began an extensive search in and around the Clark Fork River.

Combined, over 2,000 hours were dedicated to the search.

The investigation of her cause of death and circumstances is still ongoing.

RELATED: Family still seeking answers about missing Missoula woman

