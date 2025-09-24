Body discovered in collapsed Anaconda storage building, arson suspected

ANACONDA — A suspected arson fire at an Anaconda storage facility has led to the discovery of human remains, according to Anaconda Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement.

The fire happened at Pinnacle Peak Storage on September 17 at 1:25 p.m. The facility, located at 11791 Montana Highway One West, is used to store camp trailers, boats and other large equipment.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene, including West Valley Fire Department, Anaconda Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement, Anaconda Fire Department, Opportunity Fire Department, Georgetown Lake Fire Department and Montana DNRC.

The fire caused significant damage to the primarily metal structure with a wood skeleton, ultimately leading to its collapse. Emergency services extinguished the fire and began a joint investigation into its cause.

Two days after the fire, on Sept. 19, law enforcement was informed of a possible missing person who was last known to have been within Anaconda Deer Lodge County.

Det. Sgt. Ryan Eamon began investigating the missing person case.

On Sept. 22, investigators resumed their work when surveillance footage became available and they were authorized to use heavy equipment to move fire-damaged items.

Det. Lt. Kyle Staley reviewed the surveillance footage and determined the fire was likely arson. The footage showed a person in the area around the time the fire was reported, which matched the description of the missing person.

The surveillance footage showed that the individual was not seen leaving the area after the fire was reported.

The Anaconda Deer Lodge County Water Department provided heavy equipment and manpower to remove the roof from the collapsed structure. During this process, unidentified human remains were discovered within the debris.

The human remains have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for identification. The investigation was ongoing with assistance from the Anaconda Deer Lodge County Coroner's Office.

