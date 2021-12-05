Bobcat celebrations: MSU fans brave wind at tailgate; cheer win against UT Martin

BOZEMAN - After a couple of hard weeks for the MSU Bobcats, fans gathered outside a very windy Bobcat stadium hoping that this wind brings in some good luck.

“I think the wind is going to play to our advantage. They are not going to be able to throw against our defense, I think if we just run the ball we'll be alright today,” says Tucker Taden

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS A windy one it was, fans braved 60-mile hour wind gusts, but the wind was not putting a damper on spirits and even for the youngest fans they looked forward to.

Tucker and Taden Peck say “Probably winning the game.”

Yet the loss of quarterback Matthew McKay after he announced that he was entering the transfer portal just days before today's playoff game fans still feel optimistic.

“ I think we are alright, we are a pretty fun heavy team anyways,” says Bobcat Fan, Kavlin Kunda.

And even among the sea of blue and gold fans from UT Martin traveled halfway across the county to Bozeman.

“We are expecting to at least be in it. We came here to win but at least be in the game,” says Stephen Crockett.

After a first-round bye, fans were excited for a home-field advantage bringing Montana together.

“You don't have to travel that far to Bozeman here,” says Colton Freman.

Even getting to see Butte native Tommy Mellott in his first-ever career start helped Bobcat fans feel hopeful.

“Very optimistic, Hoping for a good comeback from the last one, '' says Bobcat fan, Erika.

But no matter what fans say given everything there are here to have a good time and enjoy some Bobcat football

“ I wish you turned off the wind but otherwise we’re troupers everybody is here we are having a great time,” says Gregg Dietez.

