Black bear roaming Uptown Butte put down, cubs near Montana Tech campus

BUTTE — The black bear sow that had eluded capture in Butte since Tuesday morning was killed by an officer with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Ed Lester said the bear was killed around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Her two cubs were in a tree near the Mineral Museum on the Montana Tech campus.

WATCH EARLIER COVERAGE: Black bear and cubs forage for food in Butte's westside neighborhood

Black bear and two cubs forage for food and roam Butte's westside neighborhood

According to authorities, the bear was killed after unsuccessful attempts to haze her and her cubs away from populated areas. She was darted and tranquilized at least twice before being put down.

Wildlife officials remained on scene Wednesday morning with the cubs and were working to determine the best course of action.

