Billings Clinic in Bozeman opens its doors, grand opening set for Oct. 15

BOZEMAN - The new Bozeman location of Billings Clinic has been under construction for the last two years. On Tuesday the doors will open to the public.

“With a project this size you know it’s going to take time,” said President of Billings Clinic Foundation, Jim Duncan.

A long time coming for Billings Clinic, adding services to a fast-growing portion of town located off East Valley Center Road, just south of Interstate 90.

“We want to help meet the growing healthcare needs of Bozeman,” said Duncan.

Staff who had been working in remote locations will now be under one roof.

“A friend of mine that I fly fish with, I saw the opportunity to continue my outreach and collaboration,” said Chair of Surgical Specialties, Dr. Andrew Rice.

“Just in general, staffing is a challenge, we’ve had good response,” said Duncan.

They say they will still work with Bozeman Health on areas such as emergencies and labor and deliveries.

“We’re here to add to the mix and here to collaborate with the existing providers and care teams," said Duncan.

A grand opening ceremony will take place for the public on Oct. 15. Rice said he's looking forward to seeing patients and his coworkers starting Tuesday.

“To have my colleagues be able to run down the hall and ask a question,” said Rice.

The surgery center will open its doors by October, just in time for the grand opening ceremony.