Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Billings area Indian Health Services announces help for Medicaid fraud victims

More coverage of Billings and Montana: https://www.ktvq.com
billings indian health service.png
Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 21:17:58-04

The Billings area Indian Health Service announced Monday it's looking to step up and help victims of the massive Medicaid fraud scheme in Arizona.

The agency said on social media that it will send Montana tribal members who improperly sent to sober-living homes in Arizona to legitimate facilities closer to home.

Many of those victims are returning to Montana but still looking for treatment to get sober.

The Blackfeet Nation has declared a public health state of emergency since learning of the scam.

Tribal members from Northern Cheyenne, Crow and others in Montana had been sent to unlicensed sober-living homes in Arizona, only to discover they had no place to stay once they arrived.

Officials in Arizona are investigating the incident.

Related: Montana tribal members say they were caught up in massive Arizona fraud

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf at 35 Courses with One Card!