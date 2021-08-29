Bigfork Field of Honor remembers lives lost on 9/11 as 20th anniversary approaches

BIGFORK — A Stunning display off Highway 35 near Bigfork as 300 American Flags fly amongst one another showing tribute to those who lost their lives during terrorist attacks on 9/11.

“We don’t want the 20-year anniversary to get brushed aside for other reasons and we’re hoping that this will help people to remember it,” 9/11 Honor and Serve Foundation President Bill Thomas tells MTN News.

September 11, 2021, will mark 20 years since the tragic and unforgettable terrorist attacks that forever changed thousands of American lives and the heroic acts that followed.

Sean Wells/MTN News

“In this case what we wanted to do was bring awareness and attention to the fact that it was the 20-year anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 2001, and so by placing the flags up here I think we’ve created a pretty nice visual display for people to see,” said Thomas.

Thomas and a team of volunteers helped set up 300 flags, with each flag representing an individual lost on 9/11. Thomas hopes the “Filed of Honor” will bring all community members together, a time to reflect and be thankful.

“Regardless of what aisle of the political spectrum it didn’t matter, we were one nation and we shared this horrific time together and so having the field here is just opportunity for us to remind folks about that, it was 20 years ago, and let them know that we’re still a great nation and we still have a lot of great people but maybe let them think back to those times and how we just came together with one common idea of healing a nation from a tragic day." - 9/11 Honor and Serve Foundation President Bill Thomas

Doug Averill owns Wrangler Springs Ranch and has opened his property to host the Field of Honor, inviting all visitors free of charge to see the flag dedication up close until September 11.

“If you remember 9/11 everybody had a flag out and everybody supported each other, and it just seems with what’s going on now it’s a great time to do a little bit of effort on our part,” said Averill.

Charles Del Campo was driving along Highway 35 when hundreds of American Flags caught his eye. Del Campo said the flags reminded him of the ultimate sacrifice, fallen soldiers and friends from his time serving in the Vietnam War.

Sean Wells/MTN News

“Well, I have friends that aren’t here anymore, I have friends that have PTSD from that war, and I think about them often, I just lost one last April, you never forgot, I miss their smile, I miss how they would tease me, you know, that banter back and forth,” said Del Campo.

A special remembrance will take place at the Filed of Honor at 4 p.m. on September 11. Admission and parking are free to the public. The Field of honor is located at Wrangler Springs Ranch, 6850 Montana Highway 35 in Bigfork.

