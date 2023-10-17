Big Timber residents asked to not drink water after water line break

BIG TIMBER - Officials in Big Timber issued an "urgent notice" to residents Tuesday morning to not drink or cook with city water following water mainline break.

According to the city's Facebook page, a fiber optic crew hit a water mainline. There was no water pressure at City Hall, the notice states, and city crews were working with the contractor to fix the problem.

City residents were asked to conserve water and not use city water "until health officials give the ok."

Airport Road south of Big Timber was closed until further notice, the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Sweet Grass County High School announced on Facebook it was closing school at 11 a.m. "due to emergency water main being cut."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.