Big Sky Resort celebrates grand opening of new Lone Peak Tram

BIG SKY — Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders lined up Tuesday to be some of the first riders on the new Lone Peak Tram.

“We’re here to celebrate the historic new tram opening," said one skier. ”I do like the idea that it’s bigger and newer.”

The new tram is the first one built in the United States since Jackson Hole built theirs in 2008. The old tram, installed 28 years ago, only held 15 people while these new cabins can hold more than 70 while traveling twice as fast as the fastest lifts in Big Sky.

Taylor Middleton began his career at Big Sky Resort 42 years ago and now serves as President and COO. He’s been lucky enough to have seen the construction of two trams in Big Sky, and how much the resort has changed.

"Big Sky has been working its way toward a position of one of the best ski areas in the United States and North America, and the world, for many years," said Middleton. "What does this tram mean? It positions us as one of those resorts, certainly."

But the Lone Peak Tram is just the beginning. A gondola will be added for non-skiers and summer activities as well.

"The gondola will terminate right here at this tram so pedestrians can go all the way from the parking lot in the village where their car is to here, to the top of Lone Peak, without skis," said Middleton.

President and CEO of Boyne Resorts, Stephen Kircher, said these new additions to the resort are just a taste of what's to come

"It’s the backbone of the future of Big Sky," said Kircher. "The next decade or two are going to be as much of a transformation that the last three or four have been."

For someone who’s been a part of the Big Sky Resort community for as long as Middelton, the new Lone Peak Tram is a landmark.

"Today is as much fun as my wedding day," said Middleton.

