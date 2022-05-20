Big purses up for grabs at Bucking Horse Sale

MILES CITY — There’s plenty of money to be won this weekend at the Bucking Horse Sale. How about this – $50,000 up for grabs in Miles City.

“The match bronc riding last year was in a class by itself. I’ve been to rodeos all over America, nothing like it. They couldn’t touch it. Horses bucked, it was weather like today, sunny, crowd was packed, Calcutta was phenomenal," said Craig Miller, VP of the board of directors.

Miller says they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle twice and have that same kind of success this year. But the match bronc riding isn’t the only big purse this weekend, as the horse racing will hand out cash, too.

“Our Bucking Horse Futurity hit $30,000 this year, so it’s a pretty big purse for Montana," said Robert Tooke. "We’re excited about it. It’s been a long time since it’s been $30,000. It was $20,000 last year, so we’re up $10,000.”

It could quite literally pay to be in Miles City this weekend.