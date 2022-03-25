Belgrade man dies after snowboarding fall in Big Sky

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man died Wednesday after a fall while snowboarding in Big Sky, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a media release that around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Big Sky Ski Patrol received a report of a snowboarder who was unresponsive after a fall on the North Summit Snowfield of Lone Mountain.

Responders with the ski patrol and Big Sky Fire were unable to revive the snowboarder, according to the release. The sheriff's office took jurisdiction, and an investigation is ongoing into the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Dan Springer identified the snowboarder as 29-year-old Chandler Pelletier of Belgrade.

No further details were released.