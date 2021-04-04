Behind the scenes of 'Covering Kaczynski'

BILLINGS — The idea behind 'Covering Kazcynski' started in December 2020. Brandon Sullivan and I were talking about what movies and TV shows we'd recently been watching and came upon the subject of The Unabomber. I then asked Brandon if he had heard our colleague Jay Kohn's Unabomber story.

When he said no, MTN's latest special project was born.

This story took the three of us to Butte, Lincoln, and Helena in three days in mid-February, as we set out to tell the "story of the story": how MTN covered one of the most talked-about events of the 20th century.

For Jay, it was a walk down memory lane: to the KXLF studios in Butte he called home for eight years; to Lincoln, one of his favorite cross country skiing spots in a state filled with them; and to Helena, where he got his start in the industry, For Brandon and I, the trip was filled with new experiences, ones we won't ever forget.

We sat down this week to talk about some of our favorite behind-the-scenes moments from 'Covering Kaczynski.'