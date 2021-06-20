Bear bites camper in Gallatin County

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) reports a camper was bitten by a bear at Mystic Lake on Saturday.

According to a media release, the camper was too injured to hike out but made contact with a runner who was able to find cell service and call 911.

SAR volunteers, deputies, paramedics, and LifeFlight Network personnel responded, and LifeFlight located the camper from the air not far from Mystic Lake.

The camper was treated on-site and transferred via LifeFlight to Bozeman Deaconness Hospital.

The incident led to emergency closure of the Sourdough Trail on Saturday until further notice.

The media release did not specify what kind of bear attacked the camper or the camper's identity and current condition. We will update you with any further information we receive.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds campers to make sure food is locked away, or in a container that can't be opened by wildlife, as there have been several recent bear sightings in and around Gallatin County.