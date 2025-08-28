Backcountry hiker hurt by bear at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - A woman was hurt by a bear in Glacier National Park on Wednesday.

Park officials say a 34-year-old hiker was "injured by a brown colored bear" at approximately 3:15 p.m. at Lake Janet when the animal with two cubs charged out of the brush toward the woman.

The woman dove off the trail while covering her head. According to a news release, the animal swiped at her, injuring her shoulder and arm. Her hiking partner used bear spray and the bear ran away from the area. The entire incident lasted fewer than 30 seconds.

The hiking party continued toward the Lake Janet Wilderness Campground, where they found other hikers with an InReach device, which they used to send an SOS to park dispatch.

Dispatchers received the SOS shortly before 3:45 p.m., and park staff and A.L.E.R.T. were dispatched. A.L.E.R.T. quickly arrived and found the woman in stable condition. A.L.E.R.T. then transported the woman to Logan Health in Kalispell.

Park officials say no action will be taken against the bear at this time since the encounter was a surprise to a sow with two cubs that reacted defensively. The species of the bear could not be positively identified.

The Lake Janet Wilderness Campground has been temporarily closed and will reopen when it's deemed appropriate by park staff.

Additional information about recreating in bear country can be found here.

