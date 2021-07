The Mineral County Sheriff's Office seeking help finding a missing woman.

Rebekah Barsotti, 34, was last seen Tuesday, July 20, around 2:15 p.m.

Her car was found at the rest area of Mile Marker 71 on Interstate 90.

She 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with blue eyes and sandy hair.

Call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555 with information on her whereabouts.