Authorities seeking woman last known to be in Billings 10 days ago

Authorities are seeking helping finding a Stillwater County woman last known to be in Billings 10 days ago.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Friday, Oct. 17, for 27-year-old Abigayle Magnus.

She was last seen getting into a dark colored Cadillac Escalade with an unknown person at the Park City Zip Trip on the date of last contact, Oct. 3. She was last known to be in Billings on Oct. 7.

Magnus is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Due to recent developments, law enforcement is concerned for her safety and well-being. If you have any information please call Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 322-5326 Deputy Williams at (406) 321-0486 or dial 911.