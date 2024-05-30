Authorities investigate man's death during arrest by Missoula police

MISSOULA — An investigation is ongoing after a man died in Missoula police custody on Wednesday, according to a news release from Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. when Missoula police officers and the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to the 2400 block of Dixon Avenue to a report of a structure fire.

Police believe the fire was likely caused by a criminal act.

Bennett says officers tried to detain a 39-year-old man related to the investigation but that the man was uncooperative and resisted arrest. After a prolonged physical altercation, he became unresponsive, according to the release.

Officers used Narcan, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and performed CPR until medical professionals arrived. The man died at the scene, the release states.

The officers involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading an independent investigation into the incident.

Read the full news release from the Missoula Police Department below: