At campaign stop, Tester declines to endorse in presidential race

With six weeks to go until Election Day, Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is still refusing to endorse his party's candidate for president, Vice President Kamala Harris.

MTN News asked Tester at a campaign event in Kalispell last week about the lack of endorsement. He is facing a tough re-election bid against Republican Tim Sheehy.

“Unfortunately, my opponent would rather talk about a national race that will be decided by the people of Montana. Whoever gets elected to the U.S. president, I can guarantee you one thing, Just like all previous ones, I’ll work with them when they’re doing good things for Montana, and I’ll hold them accountable when they’re not," Tester said in an interview.

Recent polls have shown Sheehy, a Bozeman businessman and political newcomer, leading in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Tester, a Big Sandy farmer, is seeking his fourth term and is Montana's only statewide elected Democrat. Four years ago, former President Donald Trump, a Republican, won Montana by about 20 points, and most experts believe he will easily win the Treasure State once again.

Tester did not attend last month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago, when Harris was nominated after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Tester was the only Montana Democratic delegate to withhold a vote at the convention for Harris, his former U.S. Senate colleague from California.