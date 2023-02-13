Arm wrestlers compete in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Stadium Sports Bar & Casino was filled with some of the most competitive arm wrestlers from across Montana on Saturday, some taking on the best in the world in the "February Arm Bender."

The 165-pound right-handed championship of Montana featured Hunter Braaton of Billings facing off against Kevin Roy of Bangor, Maine.

In a best out of five, with $600 on the table and a championship trophy, Roy came out victorious after a 0-2 start.

The main event featured Ben Brooks of Lewistown, said by some to be the best arm wrestler in Montana, winning it all in the August Arm Bender.

MTN News

On Saturday evening he faced his biggest challenge yet. The man facing the opposite side of him was Todd "Toddzilla" Hutchings, who is said to be one of the best arm wrestlers in the world. Hutchings traveled to Great Falls from Lowell, Ohio.

The prize placed on the table was $2,500.

Before the match, organizer and competitor Josh Wilson described Hutchings as a competitor.

"Thanks to our biggest sponsors, Stadium Sports Bar & Casino and Benski Towing & Recovery, we were able to bring 'Toddzilla' to Great Falls Montana. He's a beast, he's legendary, he's number one in the U.S.A. 215-pound weight class, and he's been pulling for a long time and he's top of the world."

Wilson gave his takeaway on what fans should expect ahead of Brooks' matchup with Hutchings.

"Ben Brooks has a tough hill to climb," he said. "Ben has a hundred pounds on Hutchings. He’s taller, a way bigger guy, but he’s still the underdog. Todd is a legend. He’s a beast, but it’s going to be tough for him to dig himself some wins on Todd Hutchings, even one win by Ben would be phenomenal against Todd Hutchings.”

MTN News

The two squared off in a best out of six. Brooks was no match for the much more skilled and experienced Hutchings. Hutchings won by a sweeping 4-0.

Hutchings had nothing but praise for his opponent.

“This is my first time competing in Montana. Ben Brooks was quite an opponent. If he just beats more competitions at a higher level, he would be completely different, and I just look forward to coming back for the rematch.”

Other matchups and results:

