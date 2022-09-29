Oktoberfest returns to Anaconda

ANACONDA - The Copper Village Museum and Art Center and Discover Anaconda are preparing for their Oktoberfest celebration.

"Oktoberfest has been running for a long time, more than 25 years," said Shannon Warner.

Warner, the director of Copper Village museum and art center, has been hard at work planning Anaconda’s Oktoberfest as a thank you to the community in support of what they do.

"We hold a lot of events for our fundraising purposes, but this one was always meant to be a thank you," said Warner.

It’s a celebration of the seasons changing and Anaconda’s diverse communities.

When Anaconda was founded in 1883, Irish, Italian, and Slavic immigrants created the earliest enclaves in the Smelter City. In the 1890s, Germans, Scandinavians, and African Americans moved in to work at the copper smelter.

The celebration will start inside the Copper Village Museum and Art Center where food and craft vendors will be located. Outside in Friendship Park is where the Brewfest will be happening at 2 p.m.

During Brewfest, there will be six different breweries from across Montana serving drinks, a stein hoisting competition, a lederhosen competition, and more.

The celebration begins Oct.r 8 at 9 a.m. It will cost $20 to enter the Brewfest. There will also be a golf tournament at the Old Works golf course.