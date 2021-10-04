Update: AMBER Alert canceled for infant in Roosevelt County

Update 7:55 a.m.

The AMBER Alert for Ashawntic Lambert has been canceled.

Ashawntic has been located and is now with law enforcement personnel.

Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their assistance.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office requested an AMBER Alert for Ashawntic Ronee Lambert, a 3-day-old Native American female.

She was abducted by her non-custodial parents from Trinity Hospital on Oct. 3 around 11:30 p.m.

Her father is Shawn Bradly Jackson, a 47-year-old Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and 148 lbs.

Her mother is Vivian Samantha White Lambert, a 33-year-old Native American Female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" tall and 139 lbs.

The infant is 18 inches long and 6 lbs. 11oz with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be in a black GMC Acadia missing its back window and driving on a donut.

Ashawntic is premature and meth-addicted and needs emergency medical care.

If you have any information on Ashawntic, Vivian or Shawn, please contact Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at (406) 653-6240 or call 9-1-1.