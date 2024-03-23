Alternative teacher licensing pathway in Montana gets approval

HELENA — The American Board for Certification of Teacher Excellence has received approval from the Montana Board of Public Education for the alternative teacher licensing pathway.

Alternative teacher programs have been designed for people with a non-education bachelor’s degree and will usually lead to those taking the program getting a certificate or master’s degree.

A senate bill passed in the legislature that made new requirements for alternative teacher credentialing for a class 2 standard certificate.

Requirements include passing a background check, completing coursework related to Indian Education for All, and going through an alternative teacher certification and endorsement program.

According to the Montana Department of Public Instruction, other requirements include subject-area content training and learning how to deliver instructions effectively and manage a classroom, among other things.

The initial approval will last until 2026, when the program will be reviewed by the Montana board for full approval.