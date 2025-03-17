Alme appointed Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana

BILLINGS – Kurt G. Alme has been appointed as the Interim U. S. Attorney for the District of Montana by U. S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the agency said in a press release Monday.

Alme was sworn in by Chief U. S. District Judge Brian Morris on Monday. He will serve on an interim basis as the U. S. Attorney for a period of 120 days or until a Presidential nominee has been confirmed by the Senate.

Alme replaces Jesse Laslovich, who departed the post in February.

"Mr. Alme brings over 30 years of legal experience to his new role," the press release states. "He previously served as an Assistant U. S. Attorney in Montana from 2003 to 2010, where he focused on financial investigations involving white collar fraud, government program fraud, bankruptcy fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. Mr. Alme also served as the First Assistant U. S. Attorney from 2006 to 2010, before leaving to serve as the Executive V. P. and, later, the President and General Counsel of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation. In September 2017, Mr. Alme was unanimously confirmed as Montana’s U. S. Attorney, after being recommended by Senator Steve Daines and nominated by President Trump, a post he held until December 2020. Since then, he served as State Budget Director for Governor Greg Gianforte and most recently as the Executive V. P. for Planned Giving with the National Christian Foundation."

A native of Great Falls, Alme graduated from Custer County District High School in Miles City. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado summa cum laude and his law degree from Harvard Law School cum laude.

After graduation from law school, he clerked for Montana U. S. District Judge Charles Lovell, was a partner in the regional law firm now known as Crowley Fleck, and served as Director of the Montana Department of Revenue under Gov. Judy Martz.

“I am grateful to Attorney General Bondi for the opportunity to serve again as United States Attorney for Montana,” Alme said in the press release. “The U. S. Attorney’s Office has an outstanding group of people who are giving their careers to make Montana safer and fairly represent the United States in legal matters. I look forward to again working with them and all of our dedicated federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement and prosecuting partners to continue the important work of combatting violent crime, the trafficking of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and illegal immigration.”

