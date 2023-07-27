Arizona teen missing since 2019 found alive in Montana

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Police Department has announced that Alicia Navarro, who is now 18 years old, has been found and is alive.

Police officials made the announcement Wednesday saying she was found in Montana.

Video in the player above shows past coverage of the case

Officials say she turned up at a police station and identified herself as Alicia Navarro and asked for help getting herself off a missing persons list.

She is currently not in custody, and police are not disclosing her location at this time.

Authorities believe Navarro left her home at the time of her own free will. Details of how she left the home remain under investigation.

Police have not given details on where she has been or who she has been staying with.

Following the announcement, Navarro's mother, Jessica Nunez, posted the below video on Facebook:

A new photo of Navarro was released Wednesday by Glendale PD. The left photo shows her at 14 years old and the right photo shows her at 18 years old in 2023.

Glendale Police

The video below was also released by Glendale PD and shows the moment Navarro showed up at a police station in Montana and was questioned.

First look of Alicia Navarro after she was found safe in Montana

Navarro, who has autism, was 14 years old when she was reported missing by her family in 2019.

At the time, Navarro's mom Jessica Nunez said her daughter left behind a note saying she would be back. Nunez says she believed her daughter was lured by an online predator.

