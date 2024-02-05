Actor Jeff Bridges and Livingston Community Bakery cook up new cookie

LIVINGSTON - A new cookie at the Livingston Community Bakery that's gaining popularity came about as a partnership with actor Jeff Bridges.

The Livingston Community Bakery says that its new "Bridges Breakfast Cookie" has been a passion project between Bridges and the Livingston Food Resource Center.

“This was sort of born as a personal project for Jeff,” said Margy Ek with the Livingston Community Bakery. “He has been a supporter of the Food Resource Center for quite some time now, and this is just another unique idea, just another idea to bring awareness to the organization, get some more foot traffic in the door.”

The bakery started with about a dozen cookies a day, but they have had to increase production as the cookies are becoming more popular.

“I just remember all of the times George would be in there and say, ‘Here’s a new batch of the cookie - can you guys’ try it?' And we got to see some beginning ones, and now we’re really happy and Jeff Bridges is really happy with the cookie, too,” Ek said.

Ek describes the cookie as a hearty cookie that can be enjoyed anytime throughout the day but says that Bridges recommended dipping it in your morning cup of coffee.

“He wanted a cookie that wasn’t so much on the sweet side, that most cookies tend to be, but there are dried cherries in there, so that’s a little tart and sweet. And in the words of Jeff Bridges, it tickles the tongue,” Ek said.

The Livingston Community Bakery acts as a year-long bake sale for the local Food Resource Center, with profits going to the organization. The bakery also bakes bread, using local ingredients, which they deliver to food banks across the state.

“It just feels like we’re truly the community part of our name, the Livingston Community Bakery,” Ek said.

