Actor filming new movie in Butte after starring in top-grossing horror film 'Smile'

BUTTE — Don’t get me wrong, actor Jack Sochet, who’s been in Butte recently making a new movie, is a great guy—it’s just that his smile is a little unnerving.

Not his actual smile, but the one he created for the film "Smile" that is one of the top-grossing horror films of the year. He spent time perfecting his grizzly grin for the film.

“How to have a good smile, but dead eyes—so, it’s like you’re smiling, but your eyes are not smiling with you,” said Sochet.

"Smile" took $17 million to make and has grossed nearly $140 million worldwide. Sochet is thrilled to be a part of such a hot film.

“An amazingly surreal experience, honestly, I’ve got to say, because I’ve heard from people that I probably haven’t heard from in 20 years, you know texting me and DM-ing me, friends from high school, saying ‘holy crap, I saw you in this movie theater,’” said Sochet.

He’s getting more work, including a project being shot in Butte.

“It’s a beautiful place to shoot, especially Butte is so historic that you won’t be able to find this anywhere in the country and they’ve kept the buildings, you know, a lot of places would have torn everything down,” he said.

Butte, along with the rest of Montana, has become a very popular place to shoot for the movie industry. Since 2020, there have been 195 productions shot in the state with a local economic impact of about $154 million and total tax revenue of almost $17 million.

“We’ve heard of people getting orders from film companies that are equivalent to a whole year’s worth of business to them and of people being able to renovate their homes, be an extra or get a higher paying job,” said Allison Whitmer of the Montana Film Office.