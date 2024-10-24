9 Montana volunteer firefighters sent to hospital for 'toxic smoke inhalation'

POPLAR - Nine members of the Poplar Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the hospital Wednesday for "toxic smoke inhalation."

The agency said fire crews were sent to a structure fire at 3:36 p.m. and four hours later nine firefighters were being hospitalized for toxic smoke inhalation.

One of the nine members was transported to the hospital by ambulance, the agency said in a Facebook post, and the other eight went up to be checked out by high recommendation from the on-call doctor at Northeast Montana Health Services in Wolf Point.

An update later Wednesday stated that all nine firefighters were "doing well," and seven were to be discharged. Two others would remain for observation, the post stated.