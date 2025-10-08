8-foot sculpture stolen from Helena artist's workshop

This weekend, an 8-foot-tall wood sculpture of a trout was stolen in Helena, and the owners are doing their best to track it down.

“A bit of disbelief, just kind of like, man, did it get pushed or blown over? I don't think anyone would have stolen my work,” said sculptor Jesse Purdom.

Purdom noticed the 250-pound sculpture was missing when he arrived at his workshop near Arby's off North Montana Avenue.

“It would take a couple of strong guys for sure, two at the very minimum, and they're doing some lifting and dragging and probably throw it in the back of a truck,” Jesse said.

Purdom and his wife, Jen Purdom, reported the theft to police, checked in with neighbors, and posted on Facebook, but so far no luck and no leads on where the sculpture is.

“I was angry and disappointed to have that be gone because it's something that you can't get back, it's the one and only,” Jen said.

This sculpture has a special meaning; it is the first one that Jesse carved.

“It's something that I cut my teeth on doing,” he said. "When I see it, it just reminds me of where I came from and the skill that I've acquired over the years, and it's just important to me.”

Jesse Purdom started creating art 14 years ago after he lost his job as a commercial electrician--first creating with metal, then transitioning into wood carving. It’s his full-time job. He works out of his studio off Maple Street, a studio that used to be marked by the stolen carving.

Evan Charney, MTN News Jesse's workshop, where he creates all his works of art

“Usually, artwork’s pretty safe, even those that aren't in the best of intentions, usually don't mess with artwork just based upon the fact that they respect what it is, and they probably like looking at it,” he said.

The Purdums hope to see the sculpture returned on its own, and anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to reach out to Helena police. More of Purdom's work can be found here.