3D Echo launches to deliver latest medical education to all clinicians, even in rural areas

HELENA — Mountain-Pacific Quality Health and Frontier Psychiatry are launching 3D ECHO, a four-state, tele-mentoring initiative that delivers medical education and healthcare management to clinicians in remote settings.

The region’s newest Project ECHO hub is called 3D ECHO to reflect the importance of supporting the three dimensions of health care: biological, psychological and social dimensions. 3D ECHO launched with a 10-part series about the fundamentals of substance use disorders (SUDs) starting on April 7, 2021, featuring the following topics:

● Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT)

● Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Alcohol Use Disorder

● Engaging Patients about Their Cannabis Use by Discussing Pertinent Research

● Epidemic-Proof: Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

● Treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in Adults with Co-Occurring SUDs

● Kratom

● Benzodiazepine Abuse

● Methamphetamine Abuse

● Substance-induced Psychosis

● Teleconnections in SUDs Treatment

In a press release, Mountain-Pacific says the ECHO model uses experts to lead virtual clinics, increasing the capacity for providers across the region to deliver best-in-practice care to their local communities.

“We know the 3D ECHO project will have a huge impact on extending much needed services across our region, which is largely rural or frontier,” says Sara Medley, Mountain-Pacific’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “Frontier Psychiatry has extensive experience working with and developing relationships among providers, practitioners, patients and communities in remote areas of our region. Our partnership is a natural fit, and we look forward to working side-by-side with Frontier Psychiatry for this project and others to come.”

The rural health care experience and relationship Frontier Psychiatry has with providers in Montana, Wyoming and Alaska combined with Mountain-Pacific’s provider relationships will allow 3D ECHO to overcome regional barriers to care.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading Project ECHO clinics since 2016,” says Eric Arzubi, MD, CEO and co-founder of Frontier Psychiatry. “It’s exciting to launch 3D ECHO, a regional initiative with Mountain-Pacific, that will support clinicians in even the most remote communities.”

Mountain-Pacific and Frontier Psychiatry will run the first 3D ECHO clinic from April to August 2021. Additional offerings are planned and will be announced at a later date.