3 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Missoula crash

MISSOULA - Three people died and two people were in critical condition following a Tuesday morning head-on crash in Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash on U.S. Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road happened shortly before 9:15 a.m.

The driver of a vehicle headed west on the highway drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided with a passenger car.

State Trooper TJ Templeton said alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

UPDATE: 10:52 a.m. - Sept. 13, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road has been reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL REPORT

MISSOULA - Drivers can expect delays on US Highway 10 near the intersection of Roller Coaster Road due to a reported fatal accident.

There are numerous emergency vehicles. Expect delays in the area.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for people to avoid the area due to a multi-vehicle accident.

MTN News

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there are lanes blocked in the area.

The accident was reported at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday.

Developing story. Check back for updates.