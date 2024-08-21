2 people released, 1 remains in ICU after Glacier High School lightning strike

KALISPELL — On Wednesday, Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway provided an update on the three people hurt in a lightning strike on Monday evening.

One of the athletes and a coach have been released from Logan Health in Kalispell. The second athlete who was hurt in the lightning strike remains in the ICU.

The three were hurt at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday after being hit by lightning during a soccer practice at Glacier High School.

Several teams were practicing on the fields at the time of the incident.

The coaches were following the school's storm protocol which states activities can resume 30 minutes after the lightning has cleared the area.

It was determined by coaches monitoring weather radars that the storm had passed but then lightning struck again.

