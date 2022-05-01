2 dead after plane crash in Flathead County

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Two people are dead after a plane crash in Flathead County on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from residents in the Church Drive and West Valley Drive area about a small airplane crash.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed to MTN News that upon arrival they found one man and one woman deceased.

The Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies including West Valley Fire Department and Glacier National Park International Airport Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Heino said the Sheriff's Office held security last night while National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) takes over the investigation. According to Heino, NTSB will be leading the investigation now.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.