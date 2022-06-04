2 children killed in ATV crash near Shepherd

BILLINGS — Two Shepherd 5-year-olds were struck and killed while riding in an ATV just west of Shepherd Friday afternoon.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the two were riding on a Kawasaki side-by-side ATV, which was driven by a 13-year-old girl.

As they traveled north on Hofferber Road around 2:50 p.m., a Subaru Legacy driven by an 18-year-old female was heading west on Shepherd Acton Road.

The Subaru crashed into the passenger side of the ATV, and the ATV rotated and landed in an irrigation ditch.

The highway patrol says the two five-year-olds died at the scene. The driver of the ATV was taken to Billings Clinic, and the nature and extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

The report did not state whether the driver of the Subaru was seriously injured, nor whether she was taken to a medical facility.

All four people involved in the crash were from Shepherd.

The report does not indicate whether the ATV riders were wearing helmets, and says that alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash.

The names of the children that died have not yet been released.