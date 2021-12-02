Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

2 bodies found inside Flathead County residence

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Lake Blaine Bodies Found Map
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 18:39:25-05

KALISPELL — Flathead County deputies found two deceased males inside a residence in the 200 block of Hemler Creek Drive near Lake Blaine on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News.

Heino said neighbors called the sheriff’s office after no lights were seen at the residence for months. He added that information found on the scene — including electric bills and mail — has investigators believing the two men have been dead since July.

Heino said the cause of death is still under investigation but information from the scene indicates that at least one of the two men died by suicide. He also said two guns were found at the residence.

Heino said there is no threat to the public at this time and that their bodies were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for further investigation and identification.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader