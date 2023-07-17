1 dead, 4 injured in weekend motorcycle crash on Beartooth Highway

RED LODGE - A Nevada man died in a Saturday crash on the Beartooth Highway involving three motorcycles.

The crash on U.S. Highway 212 south of Red Lodge happened just after noon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The first motorcycle, driven by the 56-year-old man from Nevada, was northbound and the other two motorcycles were southbound, the patrol said.

Near mile marker 47, the first motorcycle "improperty negotiated a curve" and struck the other two motorcycles, which each had a male driver and a female passenger.

All drivers and passengers were taken to a medical facility in Red Lodge. The driver of the first motorcycle died while being transported.

According to the patrol, the man who died was not wearing a helmet. His name has not yet been released.

The nature and severity of injuries to the others were not been released.

The driver and passenger on the second motorcycle were not wearing helmets, according to the patrol, while the driver and passenger of the third motorcycle were wearing helmets.

The patrol said impaired driving is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but speed is believed to have been a factor.

