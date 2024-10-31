15-year-old girl killed in crash near Jordan

JORDAN - A 15-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a one-vehicle crash near Jordan.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m. on Highway 200 at mile marker 178.

The patrol said the girl was driving a Chevrolet Suburban westbound on the highway when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The patrol said the girl was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. She died at the scene.

The extent of the boy's injuries was not released, but he was taken to an area medical facility. Both teens are from Sand Springs.