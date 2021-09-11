1 person dead, 1 injured in Teton County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a crash in Teton County on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The crash happened near mile marker 2 of Highway 221, just outside of Choteau, at about 11:30 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 27-year old woman from Great Falls was driving a pickup truck west when she drifted off the side of the road.

She over-corrected, crossed the center line, and the truck went into a skid, going airborne and crashing into a ditch, rolling several times.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

A 31-year old male passenger was injured and taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls; the nature and severity of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt; the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and excessive speed may have been factors in the crash, and is continuing to investigate.