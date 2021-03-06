1 man dead, another injured in crash south of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, MARCH 9) Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter on Tuesday identified Joseph Knudsen as the man who died in the crash. Click here to read more .



(MARCH 5, 2021) One man died and another was seriously injured in a crash south of Great Falls on Friday.

It happened near mile marker 15 of Eden Road and was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 6 a.m.

The car came around a curve to the right, went off the road to the left, and rolled several times.

One of the two men died at the scene; the man's name has not yet been released.

Authorities have not yet determined which person was driving.

The other man was taken to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.