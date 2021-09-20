1 dead in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a crash south of Browning on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 22-year old man from Belgrade was southbound in a Chevrolet Avalanche on BIA Route near mile marker 27.

The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle then rolled several times; the driver was thrown from the vehicle by the impact.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says that excessive speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash. The MHP report does not indicate whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP is still investigating to determine exactly when the crash happened.

The name of the man has not yet been released.