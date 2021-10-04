1 dead, 4 injured after moose collides with vehicle north of Cardwell

A man was killed and several people were injured after a moose collided with a vehicle in Jefferson County on Sunday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old man from Clancy, Mont., was driving southbound on Montana Highway 69 around 7:50 p.m. Sunday when the incident occurred.

A 21-year-old Clancy woman was a passenger in the vehicle, along with a 24-year-old woman, a 5-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy, all of Whitehall.

A moose entered the roadway around mile marker 10, north of Cardwell and east of the Golden Sunlight Mine. The driver was unable to avoid a collision, according to the MHP crash report.

The report said the moose rolled on top of the vehicle after impact, causing the interior of the vehicle to collide with the man. The vehicle came to rest blocking the northbound lane. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The two women and two children were taken to St. James Hospital and later released. The people involved in the crash were not identified, and no further details were available.