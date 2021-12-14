1 dead, 1 injured in I-90 crash in Sweet Grass County

BIG TIMBER - One person was killed and another injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. at mile marker 370, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronnenberg said in a social media post.

A 33-year-old woman from Gallatin County was killed and a male occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, the sheriff said. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The male occupant was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment. The names of the victims have not been released.

Ronnenberg said the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.