1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Three Forks

BOZEMAN — A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 left one woman dead and another man injured just east of Three Forks on Saturday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP said around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, a 50-year-old woman was driving the vehicle westbound on I-90 when it went off to the left, into the median near mile marker 279.

The vehicle struck an embankment, became airborne and hit a bridge railing before coming to rest upside-down in Darlington Ditch near the Madison River.

MHP said the woman was not wearing her seatbelt and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 53-year-old man, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital. No information about the extent of the man's injuries or his current condition was available.

MHP has not identified the woman and man involved in the crash, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.