Montana National Guard rescue a dozen people stranded by flooding

HELENA — As of Tuesday afternoon, Montana National Guard helicopter crews have rescued a dozen people who were stranded due to flooding in southern Montana.

Upon the request from local law enforcement, the Montana National Guard on Monday sent a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and one CH-47 Chinook helicopter to assist in Search and Rescue efforts in Roscoe and Cooke City.

Both helicopters and their aircrews are part of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, based in Helena.

Officials say that initial reports indicate that the Montana National Guard helicopters sent to Roscoe and Cooke City on Monday successfully evacuated 12 individuals who were stranded due to flooding.

Crews are currently responding to a request for search and rescue assistance in the vicinity of East Rosebud Lake.

Donate to help people impacted by Montana floods

MTN is helping collect donations to aid those impacted by the flooding. All donations made at the MTN Flood Relief event will stay within our local communities by going directly to Family Service. Family Service will partner with other local and national organizations to ensure people are taken care of.