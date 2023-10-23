Montana Millionaire adds third $1M prize and 100,000 more tickets in 2023

HELENA — On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Montana Millionaire in back and this year there are three chances to win a million dollars.

“Montana Millionaire is our annual raffle game. It’s the only one we do throughout the year,” said Daniel Iverson, the content manager for Montana Lottery.

This year marks the 17th year of Montana Millionaire.

“It’s really taken on a life of its own that we never could have anticipated,” Iverson said.

Last year, the 280,000 tickets sold out in under 30 hours, and two $1 million prizes were available.

This year, they have increased the tickets to 380,000 and added a third $1 million dollar prize.

The money made from all these tickets is mostly used to cover the prizes, but also covers other expenses.



“We also have some operating expenses associated with running this and other games, and then what we make in profit is what contributes to out-transfer back to the state of Montana,” Iverson said.

Montana Millionaire also has 4,100 instant win tickets for $100 or $500.

“Montana Millionaire has a bunch of intent win prizes and those are fun because when you buy the ticket if you win instantly, it will print a second ticket,” said Iverson.

It also includes two early bird drawings.

The first drawing on Nov. 24 is for $25,000, and the second on Dec. 15 for $100,000.

The three grand prizes will be drawn on Dec. 26.

Each ticket will cost $20, and the Montana Lottery encourages people to buy tickets early if they want to participate.

“If you want to participate it would be a good idea to go on the first or second day of sales,” Iverson said.

Sales began on Nov. 1 at 5:30 a.m.

“We have more than 1,200 retails across the state, so there are plenty of options on where to buy it,” said Iverson.