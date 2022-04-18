Montana extends state tax deadline by one week following severe weather

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Monday that Montana will provide a one-week extension to the 2021 Montana Individual Income Tax Return deadline.

The original deadline was April 18 which has now been extended to April 25.

The extension only applies to Montana returns. The extension does not apply to federal returns, quarterly estimated payments, or other state tax types. Federal returns are due at midnight on April 18.

Gianforte cited recent extreme weather in Montana as the reason for the extension.

“After hearing from Montanans impacted by the recent winter storms, particularly in eastern Montana, we moved quickly to extend the state filing deadline for those unable to get their tax returns in on time,” Gianforte said.