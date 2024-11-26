MTN launches new approach to agriculture reporting

The Montana Television Network is dedicating unprecedented resources to agriculture reporting across the state of Montana and has hired a new Senior Producer to re-launch its Montana Ag Network.

Eric Gaylord will coordinate MTN’s agriculture reporting. Gaylord is an award-winning photographer and veteran journalist who has worked in television markets throughout the country, including Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Denver, before serving four years as an MTN news director in Great Falls and Missoula. In 2021, Gaylord became a Senior Producer and editor for Scripps News, based in Montana.

Gaylord is a third-generation Montana who grew up on his family’s farm near Valier. His parents, Brent and Joanne Gaylord started the Prairie Star, an agriculture newspaper, and Eric’s first job was developing film for the paper.

“Agriculture is a vital part of Montana’s identity, economy, and way of life,” said Gaylord. “With the Montana Ag Network, we are committed to shining a light on those working hard to feed our children, state and nation.”

MTN News

Gaylord will lead a team of journalists from across the Montana Television Network, with agriculture stories airing weekly across all of MTN’s seven news markets. These stories will be focused on the personal stories of Montana ag producers and represent farmers and ranchers from all corners of the state.

MTN’s re-launch of the Montana Ag Network comes at a critical time as ag producers face challenges related to market fluctuations, evolving agricultural practices, and erratic weather patterns. Through the strength of the Montana Television Network and its statewide reporting team, the Montana Ag Network aims to offer insight into this vital component of Montana’s economy.

“MTN has never dedicated this many internal resources to agriculture reporting. These stories will take viewers to farms and ranches across Montana and will be focused on the real-life challenges that our ag producers encounter. We also hope to celebrate the innovation and successes happening in Montana’s largest industry,” said Senior Statewide News Director Keagan Harsha.

Montana Ag Network stories will air statewide on Monday and Thursday mornings and on the MTN noon news. Stories will also be featured in additional morning and evening newscasts throughout the state.

In addition, the network’s stories will also be available on all MTN streaming and web services, with an entire page on MTN’s websites dedicated to agriculture reporting.