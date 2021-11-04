Montana Angus breeders participate in beef genetics trade mission to Colombia

Montana has long been known as the seedstock capital of the world. And last week, several Angus breeders participated in a beef genetics trade mission to Bogota, Colombia.

One of those participating was David Brown with the Montana Ranch near Big Fork.

“We're in a global marketplace today,” said Brown. “All the technology that we have available to us, from internet to video to Zoom meetings, it's opened up a new market for us and we hope to generate semen sales and embryo sales from this visit. We've pursued a number of good leads and it looks extremely promising.”

In addition to ranch visits, the delegation also took in the Colombian National Angus Show in Bogota.

The other Montana Angus breeders who attended the trade mission included Laurie Gaugler, Kenny Lee and Ray Gardner. The Montana Department of Agriculture’s Weston Merril also participated.

As for Montana trade delegation’s general consensus about Colombian cows:

“They need U.S. genetics,” said Brown.