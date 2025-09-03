Montana Ag Network: School trades processed foods for nutrition to boost brain health

JUDITH GAP — In a small town of just over 20 students, one Montana school is making big changes to how it serves meals and its mission.

In Wheatland County, Judith Gap School District has eliminated processed foods, added sugars, seed oils, and high-fructose corn syrup from its breakfast and lunch menus at the start of the year in an effort to boost both physical and cognitive development in students from pre-K through 12th grade.

Learn how a small Montana school district eliminated processed foods and added sugars from the menu:

Judith Gap School trades processed foods for nutrition to boost brain health

The change reflects a growing movement, including support from the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to reform school meals nationwide. But Superintendent Jon Wrzesinski said the decision was not political—driven purely by what they believe is best for kids.

"We're just going to do what we think is best for kids, and sometimes you just gotta, for lack of a better term, buck the system and say, we're just not going to do that," said Wrzesinski. "We're going to do what we think is right and what's healthy."

Wrzesinski said the shift has been in the works for some time, inspired by the meal programs he encountered during his time working for school districts in Asia. With approval of their school board, the changes were officially established at the start of the school year in August.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A Judith Gap student waits for lunch to be served. On the menu was ham and green beans.

The school's small size made the shift easier to implement. Now, all meals are homemade, which contain a level of freshness that would be difficult to achieve in larger schools. For breakfast, students enjoy options like scrambled eggs and bacon, which are far less practical to prepare in bulk. Olive oil and beef tallow replace cheaper seed oils for cooking, while sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit are used only when needed.

“Chicken nuggets and corn dogs and stuff like that, we don't do that," said Wrzesinski. "I've thought about it at other schools where I've been an administrator, and it's just logistically just a little bit harder in the larger schools. And then changing a mindset, I mean, that's always hard."

The new changes also brought completely new staff to the kitchen. Local parent Amanda Curtis stepped up to become the school's single cook this year. Already, she's served dishes such as ham with green beans, shepherd’s pie, and a fresh salad bar, all a major departure from the typical school fare.

"They needed a cook, and that way I can be around my kids and make them good food,” said Curtis. "I'm all for (the changes) because I don't like letting my kids have a bunch of sugar. We don't do that at home."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Parent Amanda Curtis works as a chef for the school.

All students still receive free breakfast and lunch daily, despite the higher costs that come with whole foods. While many ingredients fall outside government-subsidized programs, the district believes the benefits are worth every penny.

"It's real hard to eat healthy in the United States. They make it more expensive to eat the stuff that's good for you," said Wrzesinski. "With our numbers and our size, we'll take the costs and we'll absorb those costs because I think it's that important."

The school does receive some cost assistance, with local beef donations from ranchers and community partners, such as Judith Gap Oil helping cover processing costs.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The school orders their healthy ingredients in bulk.

But the shift is not just about physical health. Wrzesinski, who has a background in health education, points to research linking processed foods with health risks such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes, but also behavioral issues, reduced attention spans, and mood swings.

"They're already wired anyway," said Wrzesinski. "Anytime that we can lessen the burden of our teachers, especially with the young ones with the hyperactivity and ADHD and stuff, and a lot of that in our minds, and through science and research, can be controlled by what they're taking in."

The school hopes that by removing unhealthy food choices entirely, the students' cravings for those foods will diminish, encouraging them to choose healthier options on their own.

"If you don't provide it, the kids don't even know it's not there, so it hasn't been a real transition," said Wrzesinski.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A young student eats his lunch at Judith Gap School on August 25, 2025.

Curtis has already seen the difference at home, as she has noticed her two children are more energized after school.

“Last year there was a good amount of sugar given out, so by the time they get off school for the day, they would just tank," said Curtis. "This year, I noticed last week, both of them are still full energy when they get out of school, and we don't have the meltdowns.”

It has also been a positive change for the staff, and even the kids are on board. Second graders Kaleb Eoff and Koholi Taylor both said they look forward to lunch most, enjoying the spaghetti, and third grader Tucker Nicholls is a fan of the salad bar.

“It tastes very good. It's very good and it's also yummy,” said sisters third grader Miaya and fifth grader Morgan Burlison. “We've got grapes for breakfast, maybe apples sometimes, yogurt all the time.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Judith Gap students and staff eat lunch together.

The school does keep one weekly treat on Thursdays to maintain balance, but Wrzesinski said the overall feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. After announcing the new program online, the district’s social media lit up with nearly a hundred comments and shares from other administrators and parents praising the change and seeking advice on how to do the same.

"Adds a little more burden to your kitchen staff, it creates a little more work, but I think when that becomes a habit, then just like anything else, it becomes easier over time," said Wrzesinski. "Changing that across the board would be more difficult than a larger school setting. But there's no reason you can't.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students are excited to eat meals at Judith Gap School.

The small town hopes they can help pave the way for other Montana districts to follow suit, because when students are given the proper fuel, they will be ready for anything the day throws their way.

"Once they leave our doors, who knows what goes on at home," said Wrzesinski. "But if we can kind of change that mindset and kids start advocating for healthier meals and stuff, that's a bonus for everyone.”