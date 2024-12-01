Montana Ag Network: Montana farmers react to report on impact of climate change

BILLINGS - Farming and ranching is ingrained within the culture of Montana and it's why a new study from the nonprofit Farm Connect Montana has caused concern for some in the agriculture industry.

The report predicts that the state's agriculture sectors will see a loss of more than 9,500 jobs and more than $181 million per year in labor earnings by the mid-century due to the impact of climate change.

Others, however, aren't worried because they say adaptability is just a part of being a farmer.

“Our climate has gotten very erratic," said hay farmer Gilles Stockton. "Each year we're seeing extreme droughts or extreme wet."

MTN News Gilles Stockton's sheep ranch near Grass Range, MT.

As a sheep rancher and farmer near Grass Range, Stockton knows weather plays a huge part in the agriculture industry.

"Erratic weather is very hard on farmers and ranchers because we don't know how to plan for the next crop, sitting right here in the fall," Stockton said.

Missoula-based nonprofit Farm Connect Montana wanted to know more about the subject. The mission of the organization is "to grow a healthy local food community by conserving farmland, supporting farmers, and making food accessible for all." It was founded two decades ago by its executive director, Bonnie Buckingham.

"We really just wanted to look at what does that mean as we see things continually increasing as far as changes in climate and weather patterns," Buckingham said recently.

MTN News Executive Director of Farm Connect Montana, Bonnie Buckingham

Farm Connect Montana focused on the economic impact climate change could have on the future of the ag industry.

The recently released report estimates that climate change could reduce Montana grain crop yields by 20%.

"Agriculture is still very much a large economic driver for our state," Buckingham said. "And to have a loss of any type is something to really look at and to think about and to start having those conversations."

The report also projects a 20% decline in "the rangeland cattle sector in Montana by mid-century or 4,514 cattle ranging jobs and more than $86 million in labor earnings from cow and calf operations."

"I do think that the smaller operations that we mainly work with are better equipped to adapt and to make changes and to be more resilient," said Buckingham.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Huntley farmer Greg Gabel next to a mass of harvested sugar beets in town.

"I think that farmers are able to adjust and adapt to the temperatures and changes. And that's what we do. We have to adapt," said fourth-generation Huntley farmer Greg Gabel.

Gabel grows sugar beets, malted barley, and winter and spring wheat about 20 minutes outside of Billings.

"This year, our sugar beets did about the best that we've ever done in sugar content and tonnage. So it's been real great," Gabel said.

He said he isn't too concerned with the report's findings, citing technology's continued growth in helping farmers adapt.

"Future of Montana agriculture will depend on the producers themselves and their ability to adapt to any changes, including weather, different types of demands for products," said Gabel. "We're able to do that through our sustainable practices and the technology that we use today. And we only continue to increase that technology in order to produce."

Greg Gabel Greg Gabel said he uses a drone to spray the majority of his crops.

He uses a drone to spray the majority of his crops.

"I'm not worried about the future for my child or even the future of our Montana agriculture because farmers will continue to adapt to any type of change and we'll be able to continue to produce," Gabel said.